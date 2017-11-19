Stampede Goalie Goes Viral After Scoring Goal!

Stampede's Mikhail Berdin Scores Rare Empty Net Goalie Goal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Stampede rallied from 3-0 down to defeat Muskegon 7-4 last night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

And yet it’s the final goal of the night that brought down the house and has gone viral across the country!

That’s because it was scored by Stampede GOALIE Mikhail Berdin! With Muskegon pulling their goaltender late to try and score goals and make up a 6-4 deficit, Berdin flung the puck toward the other end of the ice and into the empty net for a rare goalie goal. It set off a wild celebration by Berdin and his teammates in front of a frenzied home crowd.

The highlight went viral on the Internet and made Sportscenter’s Top Plays nationally.

Click on the video viewer to see it!

-Video Courtesy Sioux Falls Stampede