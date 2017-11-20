AMBER Alert Cancelled, Missing Iowa Teens Found
DENISON, I.A. – Officials have called off an amber alert issued for a 12-year-old from Denison, Iowa.
The Amber Alert was cancelled just after 2 p.m. Monday.
Officials said Rodolfo Penaflor Jr and Beyonce Carrasco were reported missing out of Denison, Iowa early Monday morning.
PREVIOUS STORY
DENISON, I.A. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Denison, Iowa girl. Beyonce Carrasco was last seen wearing a dark grey monarch shirt and
grey Under Armour shorts. She is 5’2” and around 85lbs. Beyonce is believed to have been abducted by 13-year-old Rodolofo Penaflor Jr. He is 5’4” and around 110 lbs.
The two are believed to be in a white 2016 Nissan Sentra with Iowa plates EYB982.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Denison Police Department Chief Dan Schaffer at 712-263-3195.
