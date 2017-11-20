Crash In Yankton County Kills Man, Seriously Injures Another

LESTERVILLE, S.D. (AP) – A crash in Yankton county killed one person and seriously injured another.

The Highway Patrol says a minivan went out of control on a gravel road north of Lesterville about 1 a.m. Friday, and rolled in the ditch.

A 24-year-old male passenger died at the scene. The 31-year-old male driver suffered what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Neither man was immediately identified.