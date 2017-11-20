Crash In Yankton County Kills Man, Seriously Injures Another

Associated Press
Share This:

LESTERVILLE, S.D. (AP) – A crash in Yankton county killed one person and seriously injured another.

The Highway Patrol says a minivan went out of control on a gravel road north of Lesterville about 1 a.m. Friday, and rolled in the ditch.

A 24-year-old male passenger died at the scene. The 31-year-old male driver suffered what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Neither man was immediately identified.

Related Post

Davison County Fatal Crash Involved Two Vehicles A...
Jackley Meets With Trump, Top Officials On Public ...
Authorities Confirm ID Of Missing Swimmer, Still S...
FLDS Leader Lyle Jeffs Arrested In South Dakota

You Might Also Like