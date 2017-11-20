Driver Killed In Semi-Truck Rollover North Of Marion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A driver of a semi-truck has died in a firey rollover crash about five miles North of Marion.

Authorities were called to the site of the crash this afternoon at the intersection of 447th Avenue and County Road 21. The Turner County Sheriff’s office says a tanker carrying ethanol failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. Investigators believe the driver was in the process of turning when the vehicle went into the shoulder of the road, then into the ditch, rolled and started on fire. It’s still unclear why the driver didn’t make the turn.

Authorities believe the driver, a 56-year-old man, may have been transporting from the ethanol plant in Marion. They say he was unable to get out of the truck after the crash. His identity has not been released. It’s still unknown whether he was wearing a seatbelt.

“The driver did not escape the tractor that he was driving and obviously it was involved in the flames and perished,” said Turner County Sheriff Byron Nogelmeier.

The crash also destroyed a power pole, causing some businesses and homes to lose power.

Xcel Energy is working at the site, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.