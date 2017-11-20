Evidentiary Hearing Set For Rodney Berget Murder Case

CANTON, S.D. – A death penalty sentence is still up in the air for a convicted murderer. After a hearing today, a Lincoln County Judge is not convinced on whether Rodney Berget is mentally stable enough to be lawfully executed. Berget is one of two involved in the killing of prison guard Ronald Johnson during an escape attempt. The case has been going on for 6 years.

With no immediate decision made, Johnson’s family left in tears.

“When we go to court on this it puts the victim’s family through the tragedy all over again,” says South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

What happened during the tragedy isn’t in question, and it’s because of the nature of the crime why Jackley and the state argues Berget is mentally stable.

“They obtained a pipe in the prison, they were able to find a method to get into an officers uniform, they were able to get through a sally port, this is further evidence that [Berget] is not of sufficient nature of a mental disability,” says Jackley.

But what happened after the murder and after the sentencing is why Judge Hoffman is still unsure. Berget issued a letter to Hoffman in August 2016 requesting he move forward with his sentence — the death penalty — rather than continue with his counsel’s decision to appeal.

That led his lawyer, Eric Shulte, to question whether an execution would be constitutional. U.S. Supreme Court Law states if someone is intellectually disabled, they cannot be executed.

Shulte hired an expert to study his mental state, and that expert came back showing an “issue of intellectual disability.” This is based off of past teacher concerns and a “borderline” below average IQ test.

The state, too, brought in an expert, as well as 7 psychiatrists and 3 psychologists who evaluated and deemed Berget stable.

“So it’s my position that based upon all the psychiatric information that Mr. Berget knew exactly what he was doing,” says Jackley.

During the next hearing, which is set for Jan. 29, Judge Hoffman will hear from the experts and give attorney’s the chance to cross examine them.

Berget did not show up in court Monday. His original execution date was set in May 2015. The other person involved in the crime, Eric Robert, was executed in October 2012.