Hagedorn leads 14 USD players in scoring column

VERMILLION, S.D. — In the campus game of the Sanford Pentagon Showcase, South Dakota men’s basketball defeated Mount Marty 93-54 Monday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Tyler Hagedorn scored a game-high 16 points while three Coyotes, including Logan Power, set a new career-high for points. Power scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in 14 minutes of action. Other Coyotes hitting career highs included Josh Williams with seven points and Jack Stensgard with three points.

After a 6-6 score, just over three minutes into the game, the Coyotes went on a 32-6 run over the next 10 minutes to build a 38-12 lead with 6:23 on the clock. South Dakota (4-1) concluded the run with 11-straight points. Hagedorn sank a jumper, which was followed with a layup by Trey Burch-Manning. Carlton Hurst then sank a 3-point basket and the run ended with four-straight points off the hands of Triston Simpson.

The first half lead swelled to 31 points when Power sank a 3-point basket with 25 seconds remaining in the half.

“I liked our approach to the game,” head coach Craig Smith said. “I thought our guys competed hard and with discipline in a workman like mentality. It was a total team effort with everyone getting in the box score.”

All 14 Coyotes to see action Monday night played at least 10 minutes and scored a field goal as part of the season-best 57.7 percent (41-of-71) field goal percentage.

Mount Marty, playing the game as an exhibition, shot 34.5 percent (20-of-58) from the field. Jesse Scarber scored a team-high 15 points off the bench for the Lancers.

For the second-straight game, South Dakota dominated the paint scoring 60 points in the area and held MMC to just 10 points. South Dakota also forced 12 turnovers, and turned those into 18 points.

Matt Mooney sat out Monday’s contest for rest ahead of the three games in three days to close out the Sanford Pentagon Showcase. The round-robin tournament concludes Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon. The Coyotes face Southern Mississippi at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a 6:30 contest with Northern Colorado Saturday and Youngstown State at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com for all three games.