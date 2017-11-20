Jackrabbits Awarded Bye & Fifth Seed In FCS Playoffs

Jacks To Face Winner Of Northern Iowa-Monmouth Game On December 2nd In Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State will make its sixth consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and has been been awarded the No. 5 seed.

The Jackrabbits, 9-2 overall, will receive a first-round bye and will host the winner of Saturday’s first-round matchup between Monmouth and Northern Iowa on Dec. 2. Kickoff for the Dec. 2 game is set for 2 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. SDSU enters the postseason on a five-game winning streak, including four wins in a row against ranked opponents.

Tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. today (Sunday) at the Jackrabbit Ticket Office and online at JackrabbitTickets.com. Ticket prices for non-premium seats range from $27 to $47, depending on location, for advance purchases. Prices increase $5 for day-of-game purchases. The deadline for season ticket holders to claim their same seats is 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

Tickets for current SDSU students will be available starting at 9 a.m. this Tuesday.

SDSU previously hosted FCS playoff games in 2012 and 2016.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics