Local Shops Prep For Small Business Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — While many are gearing up for the Black Friday deals local Sioux Falls shops are embracing Small Business Saturday

There are 84,000 small businesses in South Dakota which employ 60% of the state’s work force.

Jason Ball with the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce wants people to know just how important shopping local is.

“It makes a great difference to them in terms of where they end up financially in the end of the year. This is an important business season for them. Please get out and show some love to those businesses,” urges Ball.

Last year Small Business Saturday overall sales were up 13% nation wide.

One shop hoping for an impactful Saturday is Game Chest. The local board game store is at a temporary location on 10th St. Owner Amanda Wermers says shopping local is vital not only for her business but also for the city of Sioux Falls.

“Business online is much cheaper than having a set up store and we will have an online business eventually, but at this point we have to really encourage people to stay downtown and to work to keep the businesses alive because without it our city will be gone,” says Wermers.

Having opened its doors just this week Wermers says they’re ready for the big weekend.

“We’re going to be getting in another load or two of inventory between now and then. We’re very excited for our first Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. I usually just stay at home on Friday and shop on Saturday but this year I’ll be here working,” Wermers.

Business officials also rally for shopping small as the tax dollars benefit the state.