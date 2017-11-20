Nebraska Keystone XL Vote Draws Varied South Dakota Response

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he hopes people who exercise their First Amendment rights will do so peacefully after a Nebraska commission approved a Keystone XL oil pipeline route through that state.

Daugaard said Monday he will continue supporting the proposed pipeline as long as it can be built and operated safely. But Daugaard says he recognizes some residents are disappointed by Nebraska’s decision.

Sen. Mike Rounds says he supports Keystone XL and other pipelines, but says he’s concerned about an estimated 210,000-gallon oil spill last week from the existing Keystone pipeline in South Dakota.

TransCanada wants to build the nearly 1,200-mile Keystone XL pipeline from Canada through several states, including South Dakota.

Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Chairman Dave Flute says members are “highly disappointed” with Nebraska’s move considering the oil spill near their reservation.