Nine People Arrested On Drug Charges After Multiple Tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police arrested nine people after tips of possible drug transactions were taking place a duplex.

Police served the search warrant Monday morning for two halves of a duplex located in Southern Sioux Falls. In total police found 20 grams of marijuana, meth residue, and prescription pills.

Police say they received tips of drug use and short term traffic coming to the duplex. Violation of Drug Free Zone charges were also included due to the duplex’s proximity to an elementary school.

All nine arrested and their charges are listed below:

Morris Zyshone Houston III, 19 year old Sioux Falls resident

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Morris Stamps, 37 year old Sioux Falls resident

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Wardel Antonie Williams Jr, 25 year old Sioux Falls resident

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Wardel Antonie Williams Sr, 46 year old Sioux Falls resident

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Possession of Controlled Substance (meth)

Keeping a Place Where Controlled Substances are Stored (felony)

James Earl Williams, 19 year old Sioux Falls resident

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Possession of Controlled Substance (prescription pills)

Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute

Keeping a Place Where Controlled Substances are Stored (felony)

Violation of Drug Free Zone

Tasha Marie Posey, 29 year old Sioux Falls resident

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Tonya LaShawn Walker-Stamps, 44 year old Sioux Falls resident

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Stefanie Brietta Cordier, 37 year old Sioux Falls resident

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Roseanne Marie Eagleroad, 25 year old Sioux Falls resident

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia