Nine People Arrested For Drug Bust Near Elementary School

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Nine people are faces drug charges after arrests on the 3000 block of South First Avenue Monday morning.

Police say they received reports of people stopping by the house for only a few minutes at a time: a red flag for law enforcement.

“This started out with tips about possible drug use,” said Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department. “There’s a lot of short term traffic at that particular home.”

It’s even more concerning considering who the suspects share the neighborhood with. The duplex is near Robert Frost Elementary School in Sioux Falls.

Police issued the search warrant early Monday morning.

“There’s a school in the area and they wanted to make sure this was done before the kids started arriving at school,” said Clemens.

At the home in the school zone, police say they found 20 grams of marijuana, meth residue, and prescription pills inside the duplex.

“We know people are out buying and selling drugs,” said Clemens. “We obviously just want to keep them away from where the children are. Being able to find this one so close to a school, it’s good.”

Wardel Antonie William Senior and James Earl Williams are both facing felony drug charges.

“Pretty scary considering there’s so many kids there,” said Hannah Rients, a neighbor. “They could have been around it, or it somehow could have affected them if something exploded or like whatever drugs they had in the house.”

Police say all nine people lived inside the duplex. Reints says these aren’t the sort of neighbors she grew up around.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood my whole life and it’s mostly elderly people pretty harmless so that’s surprising considering the neighborhood’s pretty like there’s not a lot of crime,” said Rients.

The other seven people living in the duplex are charged with drug-related misdemeanors. Police say the suspects are all adults ranging in age from 19 to 46.