Small Business Spotlight on Paul’s Rent-a-Chicken

All week we are featuring unique small local businesses leading up to Small Business Saturday

For those looking for a unique gift for the family this holiday season, a Sioux Falls man has hatched quite the business idea.

Paul Wielocha recently started Paul’s Rent-a-Chicken after realizing the benefits of having his own backyard coop. He says he feels more connected to the food that he feeds his family, it’s been a bonding experience for him and his son, plus they’ve got fresh eggs to cook up every day. He is now offering at least a trial run for others at that same experience – although on a very part-time basis. Wielocha works full-time in construction, at least for now.

Wielocha details on his website the four basic steps you take to figure out if a backyard coop is right for you: you pick out the style and size of your coop, give him a call, he drops it off, and you give backyard chickens a try. The business model is one he’s tweaked from similar models in other states and cities.

Paul’s Rent-a-Chicken is just one small local business KDLT will be featuring in the week leading up to Small Business Saturday, and moving forward in a weekly Small Business Spotlight feature. If you know of a business owner we should talk with, send suggestions to news@kdlt.com.