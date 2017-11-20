VB coaches like tournaments in same location

All 3 state volleyball champions were crowned in Rapid City Saturday night-Northwestern, SF Christian and Harrisburg. It was the first year of the Sweet 16 which led to the title match-up in Class “B” between Northwestern and Warner, two teams that always met in the district title game in the past. It was no surprise that they both made the championship match won by the Wildcats. Above and beyond the Sweet 16 was going back to having all 3 classes in the same location. That’s something coaches hope continues in the future.