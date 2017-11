Woman Dies In Fiery Single-Vehicle Crash In McCook County

MONTROSE, S.D. (AP) – A 41-year-old woman died in a fiery single-vehicle crash in McCook County.

The Highway Patrol says the woman was traveling alone when she lost control of her minivan on a curve of a rural road north of Montrose. The vehicle rolled in the ditch and started on fire.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene about 5:30 a.m. Friday. Her name wasn’t immediately released.