18-Year-Old Driver Killed In Interstate Crash In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Highway Patrol says a teenager died in an interstate crash this morning in Sioux Falls.

The two-car collision happened just after 7 a.m. on I-229 South, between 10th Street and 26th Street. The Highway Patrol confirms an 18-year-old man died in the crash.

That area was blocked off for about three hours diverting traffic at Rice and 10th Street.

