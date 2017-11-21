Billion Auto – Automotive Sales Professional
Sales/Billion Auto
|Billion Automotive is seeking outgoing, dynamic individuals to join our team as Sales Professionals.
Our ideal candidate has a talent for building rapport and discovering what our guest’s transportation/automotive needs are – and then delivering options that fit these needs.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Our Promise to You:
Candidate must have valid driver’s license/clean driving record, strong customer service skills, basic computer and phone skills, and a desire to service our guests for a lifetime.
When you are ready to take control of your income and future, apply with us.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
|Contact Information
|Human Resources
3604 South Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3944
Apply in person at our Human Resource office (address above – connected to KDLT news station) or apply on our career site using this URL:
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/sales-professional-sioux-falls-sd/view/1385
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
