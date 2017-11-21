Billion Auto – Automotive Sales Professional

Billion Automotive is seeking outgoing, dynamic individuals to join our team as Sales Professionals. Our ideal candidate has a talent for building rapport and discovering what our guest’s transportation/automotive needs are – and then delivering options that fit these needs. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

–Prospect/network for new clients

–Welcome guests & identify purpose of visit

–Follow up with existing customers to confirm their satisfaction

–Have proper knowledge of products, market trends, and certifications

–Prepare and review monthly goals individually and as a team

–Complete all aspects of sales process including delivery of vehicles

–Other duties as assigned Our Promise to You:

–Upward Mobility: We offer opportunities to advance throughout our corporation. Almost all of our current managers and directors started out as Sales Professionals.

–Stable Income: We offer a guaranteed base salary. Monthly volume bonuses and warranty bonuses are also offered based on number of units/packages sold. We also offer an annual bonus for Sales Professionals. Top performers earning in the six figures annually.

–Huge Inventory: We offer 26 dealerships including 18 franchises in the Midwest with over 7000 vehicles in our inventory. Regardless of what franchise our Sales Professional is based out of, they can sell from any of our dealerships in Montana, South Dakota, and Iowa.

–Competitive Benefits: We offer a competitive, comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance as well as 401(K) with an employer match after 1 year. Candidate must have valid driver’s license/clean driving record, strong customer service skills, basic computer and phone skills, and a desire to service our guests for a lifetime. When you are ready to take control of your income and future, apply with us. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).