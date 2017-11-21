Billion Auto – Express Lube Technician

Billion Auto in Sioux Falls is now hiring for a FULL-TIME LUBE TECHNICIAN to join our team! This is a great opportunity to get your foot in the door for automotive repair with an established company!

Express Lube Technicians will complete oil changes, tire rotations, and other light care maintenance.

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Express Lube Service Team!

Our Ideal candidate will:

Have basic car knowledge

Be able to work independently

Self-Starter

Reliable

Valid driver’s license

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).