Billion Auto – Express Lube Technician
Billion Automotive
|COME GROW WITH US!
Billion Auto in Sioux Falls is now hiring for a FULL-TIME LUBE TECHNICIAN to join our team! This is a great opportunity to get your foot in the door for automotive repair with an established company!
Express Lube Technicians will complete oil changes, tire rotations, and other light care maintenance.
Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Express Lube Service Team!
Our Ideal candidate will:
Have basic car knowledge
Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
|Contact Information
|Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3944
Apply in person at our human resource office (address above, connected to KDLT news station) or on our career site using this URL:
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/express-lube-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1658
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
|http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/express-lube-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1658