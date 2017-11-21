Billion Auto – Express Lube Technician

Billion Automotive
KDLT TV
COME GROW WITH US!

Billion Auto in Sioux Falls is now hiring for a FULL-TIME LUBE TECHNICIAN to join our team! This is a great opportunity to get your foot in the door for automotive repair with an established company!

Express Lube Technicians will complete oil changes, tire rotations, and other light care maintenance.

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Express Lube Service Team!

Our Ideal candidate will:

Have basic car knowledge
Be able to work independently
Self-Starter
Reliable
Valid driver’s license

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Contact Information
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944
jobs@billionauto.com

Apply in person at our human resource office (address above, connected to KDLT news station) or on our career site using this URL:

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/express-lube-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1658
Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/express-lube-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1658

