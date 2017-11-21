Billion Auto – Full Time Shipping & Receiving
Billion Automotive
|Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is seeking a morning person for a full time Shipping & Receiving Associate to join our Parts Team!
Starting Wage: $10.10/hour
Duties:
**Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds while walking up and down stairs throughout the day**
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
|Job Requirements
|REQUIREMENTS
• Basic Computer Skills
• Basic reading and math skills
• Valid Driver’s License
|Contact Information
|Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3944
Apply in person at our Human Resource office (address above – connected to KDLT news station) or on our career site:
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/shipping-receiving-sioux-falls-sd/view/1571
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
|http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/shipping-receiving-sioux-falls-sd/view/1571