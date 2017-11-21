Billion Auto – Full Time Shipping & Receiving

Billion Auto is seeking a morning person for a full time Shipping & Receiving Associate to join our Parts Team!

Starting Wage: $10.10/hour

Duties:

• Receive, counts and record shipment data into the system.

• Match packing list information to actual packed merchandise.

• Pack, unpack, and mark stock items, using identification tag, stamp, or electronic marking tool or other labeling equipment.

• Deliver products, supplies, and equipment to designated area. May operate forklift or other machinery in order to complete tasks.

• Verify computations against physical count of stock. Examine and inspect stock items for wear and defects.

• Follows company safety policies and procedures and encourages other associates to do the same.

**Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds while walking up and down stairs throughout the day**

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).