Billion Auto – Full Time Shipping & Receiving

Billion Automotive
KDLT TV
Share This:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking a morning person for a full time Shipping & Receiving Associate to join our Parts Team!

Starting Wage: $10.10/hour

Duties:
• Receive, counts and record shipment data into the system.
• Match packing list information to actual packed merchandise.
• Pack, unpack, and mark stock items, using identification tag, stamp, or electronic marking tool or other labeling equipment.
• Deliver products, supplies, and equipment to designated area. May operate forklift or other machinery in order to complete tasks.
• Verify computations against physical count of stock. Examine and inspect stock items for wear and defects.
• Follows company safety policies and procedures and encourages other associates to do the same.

**Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds while walking up and down stairs throughout the day**

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements
REQUIREMENTS
• Basic Computer Skills
• Basic reading and math skills
• Valid Driver’s License
Contact Information
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944
jobs@billionauto.com

Apply in person at our Human Resource office (address above – connected to KDLT news station) or on our career site:

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/shipping-receiving-sioux-falls-sd/view/1571
Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/shipping-receiving-sioux-falls-sd/view/1571

You Might Also Like