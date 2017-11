Brad Paisley To Perform At Denny Sanford Premier Center In April

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Denny Sanford Premier Center announced on Tuesday that country music star Brad Paisley will be performing in April.

Paisley’s Weekend Warrior World Tour will stop in Sioux Falls on April 27th.

Tickets and VIP packages for the concert will go on sale beginning Friday, December 1st at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets at the Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.