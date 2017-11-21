Fall Harvest In South Dakota Close To Wrapping Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The fall harvest in South Dakota is close to wrapping up.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that the sunflower harvest is 89 percent complete, the sorghum harvest 90 percent done and the corn harvest 92 percent complete.

The report says weather over the week was favorable for farmers finishing their harvest, completing fall tillage and applying fertilizer.

The state’s winter wheat crop is rated 57 percent fair, good or excellent.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 52 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 48 percent short or very short.