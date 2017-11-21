Harrisburg Community Stepping Up for Injured Middle Schooler

Harrisburg Community Stepping Up for Injured Middle Schooler

HARRISBURG, S.D. — A Harrisburg South Middle Schooler remains in critical condition after an ATV accident last week.

His family says he wasn’t wearing a helmet when the ATV crashed into a tree, and he suffered brain trauma. Right now he’s in a medically-induced coma at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.

While his family waits to see how this tragedy will impact their little boy, the Harrisburg community is stepping up.

“Nothing ever has occurred like this like the movement that’s going with this,” Farinacci says.

AJ Farinacci is overwhelmed to see the support for his family in a time when they need it most. As his 11-year-old son Gianni fights for his life in the hospital, Harrisburg North Middle School students are doing what they can to help.

Students wore hats for the day after making a donation to the Farinacci family. AJ is amazed to see the impact his son has had on so many.

“He’s pulled a lot of people together and built relationships that never would have been built if this didn’t happen. This is a real tight school setting even though Tigers are down there and there’s Tigers over here and Tigers here it’s still a force to be reckoned with,” says Farinacci.

Principal Micah Fesler says this fundraiser shows the district’s unity.

“The pride that I have in the Tigers that go to school here they have never ceased to amaze me. Their willingness to give their generosity and how they pull together when someone is struggling around our community,” says Fesler.

Even though many students don’t know Gianni personally, they’re more than happy to help.

“It’s people from our district and we always like to support people and even if you don’t know the person we just know that everybody is thinking about them,”

AJ says his son’s story is one everyone can learn from. He says you never know when something like this could happen to you.

“Gianni will never be the same I don’t feel, but I have hope and faith that he blows this out of the water and comes back stronger than ever,” says Farinacci.

A “Gianni Strong” Facebook and GoFundMe page is available for additional support.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GianniStrong1/

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/pray-for-gianni