Herd coach, goalie reflect on his rare goal Saturday night

The Stampede swept Muskegon over the weekend 5-3 and 7-4 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. But the highlight came late in Saturday night’s win on a play that made Sportscsenter and went viral. Herd goalie Mikhail Berdin took advantage of an empty Lumberjack goal when he gathered the loose puck and full-filled a dream by flipping it down the ice and right smack into the middle of the visitors net for the 7th goal of the night for the home team. It’s extremely rare to see a goalie score, his coach Scott Owens had never seen it in person. But he wasn’t surprised because of the Russian goalies great skills with the puck. And it was his celebration that made the goal ever more memorable.