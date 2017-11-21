Mother, Then-Boyfriend Sentenced In Reservation Child Death

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A mother and her then-boyfriend have been sentenced in the beating death last fall of a 5-year-old girl on the South Dakota side of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Both 26-year-old Desarae Makes Him First and 32-year-old Matthew St. Pierre pleaded guilty to murder in the October 2016 death of Gracie Kills in Water, who authorities said died of a tear in her abdomen that led to internal bleeding.

Makes Him First was sentenced Monday to serve 30 years in federal prison and St. Pierre 40 years. Both will have to spend five years on supervised release after their prison terms.

Judge Charles Kornmann said the abuse case is as bad as any he’s seen in 22 years on the bench.