Serious Crash on Interstate 229

Injuries unknown, traffic backed up in northbound lanes after accident near the Cliff Avenue Exit

Updated — Traffic remains slow going in the northbound lanes of Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls after an early morning accident.

The Highway Patrol and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded and remain on the scene of a three-car collision near the Cliff Avenue Exit.

The crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. At least one person sustained injuries, according to early reports. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.