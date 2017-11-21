Spring Trial Set For Ashton Man In Animal Abuse Case

REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) – An Ashton man accused of starving livestock has been scheduled for trial next spring.

Sixty-three-year-old Rex Spear was charged with felony animal abuse and misdemeanor animal neglect after four dead cows were found on his property in June. Authorities believe the cows died from lack of food and water.

Authorities seized 75 cattle and a horse from the property, all of which have since been sold.

Spear has pleaded not guilty. The American News reports he’s scheduled for trial May 30-31 at the Spink County Courthouse. He could face up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine if convicted on the felony charge.