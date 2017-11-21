Tribe’s Marijuana Consultant Pays Fine, Court Costs

FLANDREAU, S.D. (AP) – A consultant charged after he worked with a Native American tribe on its plans to open the nation’s first marijuana resort will have his case dismissed.

Defense attorney Clint Sargent said a judge on Tuesday granted Jonathan Hunt’s request for a suspended imposition of sentence. Hunt, 44, of Colorado, paid a $500 fine and about $100 in court costs as conditions of the case being dismissed and the record sealed.

Hunt says he feels free.

He pleaded guilty last year to a felony drug conspiracy count after agreeing to cooperate with authorities.

Hunt is a cultivation expert who oversaw the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe’s marijuana crop before the tribe ultimately burned it in 2015 amid fears of a raid.

Fellow consultant Eric Hagen fought his charges at trial and prevailed.