USD's Streveler is Walter Payton Award Finalist

The USD Coyotes suffered a heart-breaking 31-28 loss to SDSU in the Dakotadome Saturday, dropping to 7-4 on the season. But Sunday morning they got great news that they had made the F-C-S playoffs and would play this coming Saturday at Nicholls State. And they will have Walter Payton Award finalist Chris Streveler fully healthy leading the way. The senior QB has put up incredible numbers as the USD signal-caller, but gives full credit to all of the play makers he has on offense. But his head coach Bob Nielson says it’s his leadership that has meant the most to his team.