USF, DSU Men win Tuesday night, DSU women fall

SIOUX FALLS & MADISON… Drew Guebbert had a big night. He scored 28 points to lead the way as the USF Cougars took care of Waldorf 89-62 at the Stewart Center. Jerrod Walton scored 21 for Chad Johnson’s team.

In Madison, the Dakota State men had a balanced attack and they hit 13 3-pointers in their 93-80 win over #18 Briar Cliff. Kevin Daniels led the way with 18 points while Maurice Arrington and Brendon Boomsma each scored 17. In the women’s game Britley Plautz had 19 points and 18 rebounds and Lindsey Vogl 20 points. But Bethany Lutheran won the game 93-84 as Haley Sa