Workplace Chaplaincy Brings New Approach to Employee Wellness

Local businesses recognizing the need for a program like Corporate Care

Corporate Care launched four years ago in Sioux Falls as local pastor James Swanson recognized the need to reach people where they were at the majority of time – work. Since then, the business has only continued to grow as word of mouth has more businesses contacting the three now on staff. For more information, watch our interview with Swanson, or visit Corporate Care’s website, here.