Assistant Manager

Requirements:

• High school diploma or equivalent; some college preferred.

• Previous leadership experience in a fast-paced retail, food service or fuel environment. Strong ability to manage multiple tasks at one time.

• Great customer service and interpersonal skills. Able to communicate effectively with customers, employees, vendors and management. Able to read, write hear, clearly speak and understand the English language.

• Competent judgment skills in analyzing and responding to challenging issues raised by customers or employees.

• Proficient use of computer including MS Word and Excel; working knowledge of internet and e-mail programs.

• Good 10-key and strong math skills. Good accuracy and attention to detail; Able to meet deadlines and work under pressure; able to multi-task.

• Prolonged walking or standing for 8 – 10 continuous hours including but not limited to a concrete or tile surface.

• Product merchandising and replenishing which includes frequent bending, kneeling, stooping, squatting, crouching, reaching, balancing, pushing, pulling, lifting up to 50 pounds alone. Carry out trash containers and lift to place in outside bin. Occasional use of step ladder.

• Able to sweep/mop and maintain interior/exterior lots/ground and equipment; shovel snow.

• Able to work alone and/or with others; early mornings to open store, work evenings, weekends and holidays; able to work on the store’s busiest days.

• Able to enter and work in freezer and coolers at temperature of 10 degrees up to 30 minutes at a time.

• Able to tolerate exposure to gasoline fumes and cleaning products.

• Must have valid driver’s license, have access to a vehicle and be able to provide documentation of auto insurance coverage on vehicle.