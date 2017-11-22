Billion Auto – Inbound Phone Representative
Billion Automotive
|Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls is currently seeking full time Customer Service Representatives for Inbound Phone Calls in our Business Development Center!
Assist our sales team in matching customers to vehicles! These positions involve strictly inbound phone calls… no cold calling, and no sales!
The Business Development Center (BDC) Customer Service Representative is responsible for receiving all incoming calls, establishing relationships with customers, collecting data, scheduling appointments, and directing calls to appropriate departments.
Starting wage is a base rate of $11.50/hour. Wage can be up to $12.50/hour based on performance.
We are currently hiring for our evening shifts with hours being 11:00am-8:00pm Monday-Thursday. Every other Friday and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND BASIC DUTIES:
QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE, AND SKILLS
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE /EDUCATION
We offer a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including: health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
|Contact Information
|Apply in person at our Human Resource office (3604 S. Westport Avenue, connected to KDLT news) Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm, or apply on our career site using this URL:
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/inbound-customer-service-phone-representative-sioux-falls-sd/view/1683
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
|http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/inbound-customer-service-phone-representative-sioux-falls-sd/view/1683