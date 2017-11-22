First Woman Ever to Create an App Local to Sioux Falls

How The Gratitude App came to be and why it's about more than giving thanks

Carla Kay White is a South Dakota native. She has traveled the world and worked in some incredible positions. But it’s what brought her back home to South Dakota that set her off on a new path of app creation and teaching others how to do it. Carla joined us in the KDLT studios on Wednesday with more on the Gratitude App, how it’s helped her fight depression without medication, and why she believes it can change the lives of others, if they just start to keep a written list of the things they’re grateful for – online or otherwise. She has created herself or helped others create hundreds of apps since.