Grant Provides Funding For 3 New Officers In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Police Department is receiving funding for three new officers through a policing grant.

The office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or “COPS” has approved a grant for $375,000 over three years. The 2018 Sioux Falls budget already allocates funding for four new officers.

With these new positions, 46 police positions have been added since 2010, fifteen of which have been funded by the COPS grant.

Chief Matt Burns says adding new officers allows them to better respond to the increase in police calls in recent years.