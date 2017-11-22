Man Convicted In Deadly Beating On Reservation Sentenced

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A man convicted of instigating the deadly beating of another man on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in July 2015 has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison.

A jury in June found 26-year-old Calmer Cottier guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit assault in the killing of 30-year-old Ferris Brings Plenty. The Rapid City Journal reports he was sentenced Tuesday.

Authorities said Brings Plenty was beaten with a machete, a stick, a bat and a cinder block while he was visiting his mother. Prosecutors said the killing stemmed from gang rivalries on the reservation.

Seven people were charged in the case. Five have pleaded guilty and been sentenced, including three for murder.