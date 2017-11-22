Mount Rushmore Float To Appear Again In Turkey Day Parade

2016 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo: South Dakota Department of Tourism.

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – This year’s “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature legendary rhythm and blues singer Smokey Robinson.

This will be the eighth year the South Dakota Department of Tourism float will appear in the New York City parade. The float features the iconic faces at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in western South Dakota.

Other famous singers have appeared on the float in past years, including Neil Diamond and Don McLean.

Rock ‘n’ roll singer Joan Jett was to appear on it in 2013. But she was moved to another float after complaints from some South Dakota farmers and ranchers who questioned why the vegetarian and animal-rights ally was representing their beef-loving state.