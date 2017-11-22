O’Gorman Students, Staff Raise $20k to Shave Heads for Teacher With Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the last two weeks, students and staff at O’Gorman High School have been raising money in a unique way to support a chemistry teacher battling cancer.

Each was willing to sacrifice their locks if their donation bucket collected more than $774.

“Me getting my head shaved compared to the sacrifice and everything that Mrs. Benson is going through its no competition, it’s really worth it,” said Daniel Kooima, a junior at O’Gorman High.

In the two weeks that the buckets were out, the ten were able to raise a whopping $20,210 for Julie Benson as she fights her second bout with colon cancer.

All ten ended up getting shaved.

“It was really incredible. It was amazing how much support I’ve seen from the students and staff and they just love me so much to not even worry about their hair,” said Benson. “I feel there is like a shawl of love and support around me and I don’t have to worry about things so much.”

Benson, who has been teaching Chemistry at O’Gorman for 13 years, hopes to return next semester.

She says the money will be put into savings, and used to help pay medical bills.

A link to donate can be found here: https://www.youcaring.com/juliebenson-705560