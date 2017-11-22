One-Fifth Of Upper Midwest Residents Traveling For Holiday

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – AAA is projecting that about one-fifth of residents in the region that includes the Upper Midwest will be traveling this Thanksgiving.

The travel organization says the seven-state region that includes North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota will see the greatest share of people traveling over the holiday – 19.5 percent, compared with 15.6 percent nationally.

AAA says more than 90 percent of travelers in the region will travel by vehicle, while about 5 percent will fly. The rest will take trains, buses or cruises.

Thanksgiving travel regionally and nationally is expected to be up 3 percent from last year. AAA cites a strong economy and labor market that are generating rising incomes and higher consumer confidence.