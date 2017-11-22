Schaefer scores 30 and Augie rolls past Doane

SIOUX FALLS – Senior Steven Schaefer poured in a game- and career-high 30 points, freshman Jameson Bryan added a career-best 16 and freshman Matt Cartwright a career-high 12, as the Augustana men’s basketball team rolled to a 111-72 win over Doane on Wednesday afternoon at the Elmen Center.

The Vikings improve to 4-2 with the win, while the Tigers head home with a 3-5 mark

After seven early lead changes and a trio of ties, a Schaefer 3-pointer with 12:32 left in the first half put the Vikings on top 17-16, a lead that never went away and reached as many as 10 points five times in the half, including a score of 49-39 at halftime.

Augustana opened the second half on a 6-0 run, and then added a 10-2 spurt shortly thereafter to extend the lead to 19 points at 63-44, a lead that would hit as many as 41 points down the stretch.

Along with the career-high setting trio, the Vikings got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Marcus Asmus for the game’s only double-double, while Adam Dykman rounded out the double figure scorers with 10 points. Ten different Vikings scored in the game, including Zac Stevenson, who notched his first collegiate points in going 1 for 1 from 3-point range.

The only Tiger to reach double figures, Nick Kornieck led Doane with 19 points.

The Vikings get a couple of days off before hitting the road to take on the Eagles from Chadron State on Saturday, a game that tips at 2 p.m. CT.

NOTES: Augustana leads the all-time series with Doane, 6-2 … Wednesday’s game marked the 2,147th game in program history … the Vikings improve to 4-0 when leading at the half … the Augustana bench outscored the Doane bench, 46-24 … Schaefer scored 20 points in the first half, and tops his previous career-high of 17 points, which he hit three times, the last against Montevallo on Nov. 4, and joins Jordan Spencer and John Warren as the only other Vikings to reach the 30-point mark in their careers … Bryan tops his previous career-high of 9 points, set on Nov. 14 vs. Peru State … Cartwright scored six points in the first two games of the season, which marked his previous career-high … Asmus posted his second double-double of the season, the third of his career … neither team recorded a dunk in the game