Sioux Falls Man Receives Car Through New Rides For Success Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – a Sioux Falls man received a free car as part of a new program that helps struggling individuals.

Rides for Success is a new program created by Sioux Falls Ford and the community outreach. The program provides donated vehicles to families and individuals working to better their lives. Rides for Success presented its first car to Terry Liggins on Wednesday.

Liggins says his car broke down three weeks ago and he wasn’t sure if he could go home to Omaha this holiday season

“For something as miraculous as this, timed so well, I really think it’s a huge blessing. I think it’s godsend and I think it’s an example of what the city of Sioux Falls is really about and that’s why I live here and raise my family here,” said Liggins.

According to Sioux Falls Ford personnel, the program will gift one car every month to deserving families and individuals.