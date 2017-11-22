Police Investigating Sioux Falls Apartment Shooting

KDLT Newsroom


SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday night at a West Sioux Falls apartment complex.

Police say an 18-year-old man was grabbing something from his vehicle at an apartment located on the 700 block of South Lions Avenue when he noticed an SUV. The 18-year-old victim told police he saw someone get out of the passenger side of the SUV and pull out a handgun.

Police say the victim dropped to the ground before several shots were fired. A window to a second floor hallway of the apartment was broken and there were several gun shot holes in a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle took off and that no one was injured.

 

