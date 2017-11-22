Stampede win again at Fargo

Fargo, ND—Adam Dawe’s goal with just over five minutes remaining in regulation proved to be the game winner as the Stampede extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-3 win in Fargo Wednesday night. The Herd are now a perfect 3-0-0 in Fargo this season and improved to 7-4-5 on the season and sit in third place in the Western Conference. Mikhail Berdin stopped 33 shots in goal to give the Herd their first three game win streak since the 2015-16 season. The Stampede have earned at least a point in six straight games. Fargo fell to 10-5-2 on the season with three of their five regulation losses coming against the Stampede.

Facing the league’s hottest team, the Herd knew they needed to come out with a strong first period and couldn’t get a better start when Carson Dimoff scored just 1:12 in to give the Herd a 1-0 lead. Reid Stefanson took the puck inside the left circle before sending a perfect pass to the right to Dimoff who quickly wristed the puck into the upper right hand corner of the net for his third of the season. Sioux Falls added to their lead at 7:48 when Nolan Walker picked up a loose puck at center ice and raced in to the offensive zone down the left wing wall before cutting towards the net where he backhanded a shot into the net for a 2-0 advantage.

Fargo would get on the board at 10:24 on a goal from A.J. Drobot to cut the Herd lead in half. The Force had a chance to tie a few minutes later on the power play, but Kevin Conley blocked a shot and then took the puck on a breakaway, scoring on a backhand shot through the five-hole of Fargo netminder Strauss Mann for a 3-1 Stampede lead at the end of one period. Fargo outshot the Herd 13-6 in the period.

The Force battled back in the second period and pulled within a goal 5:43 in when Grant Herbert took a pass up the left wing wall and raced past the Stampede defense towards the goal of Mikhail Berdin who tried to poke check the puck away, but Herbert was able to get a shot off and lifted it into the net to make it a 3-2 contest. Both teams would get a couple of power play opportunities later in the period, but neither would score and the Stampede would take a 3-2 lead into the locker room. Sioux Falls outshot Fargo 10-8.

It remained that way until the 9:46 mark of the third period when Brian Hurley’s blast from the high slot went through traffic and past Berdin to tie the game, 3-3. Fargo would go on the power play later in the period with a chance to take the lead, but the Stampede penalty kill unit was strong all night and killed off fifth Fargo power play of the night to keep the game tied. Sioux Falls regained the lead for good at 14:25 when Nolan Walker took the puck behind the Fargo net and sent a perfect pass to the top of the goal crease for Adam Dawe who quickly knocked the puck through the pads of Mann for a 4-3 advantage. Fargo would pull Mann for an extra attacker later in the period, but the Stampede once again stood tall and held off the Force to earn the victory.

Fargo outshot the Herd 15-4 in the third period and 36-20 in the game while going 0-for-5 on the powerplay, Sioux Falls finished 0-for-4.

The Stampede return home this Friday to host the U.S. Under-17 National Team Development Program at 7:05 PM inside the PREMIER Center. Be sure to arrive early and take advantage of the Black Friday specials at the Stampede Pro Shop from 6-7 PM.