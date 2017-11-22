Trooper Imprisoned For Grand Theft Denied Early Release

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) – A Davison County judge has denied early release for a former South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper convicted of grand theft.

Several dozen supporters of Brian Biehl were in court Tuesday hoping the judge would allow him to get out of prison by Christmas. Biehl was sentenced to five years in prison last March after pleaded guilty to grand theft by law enforcement for keeping nearly $70,000 confiscated from drug searches. Biehl was a trooper for about 15 years, working out of Chamberlain.

The Daily Republic says Biehl asked for a three-month reduction of his sentence making him eligible for parole before Christmas.

Judge Chris Giles denied the request and told Biehl he should have been charged with multiple felonies instead of one charge of grand theft.