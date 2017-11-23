2017 South Dakota Soybean Harvest

A third straight record year of production may mean ongoing shift of crops

The late rains we saw in both July and August helped many South Dakota soybean farmers produce another record crop in 2017. Moving forward, the high yield and return may mean we’ll see acreages continue to expand in the state, as more farmers get into the crop due to its success. Global demand for the product continues to rise as do pricing opportunities over corn.

So, what happens to the crop after it’s harvested in South Dakota? Click on the interview above with Josh Kayser, a local farmer from Emery, South Dakota and a representative of the South Dakota Soybean. Kayser says the number one user of soybean crops throughout the state – is animal agriculture. The majority of beans otherwise, almost two-thirds of what is produced, go overseas.