Best Way to Burn Off those Holiday Calories

Enjoy yourself this Thanksgiving but here's why you may want to hold off on extra helpings

If you plan on taking a leisurely stroll to burn off your Thanksgiving meal, think again! According to the Calorie Control Council, the average American consumes about 3,000 calories on Thanksgiving. That means a 180-pound adult would have to walk for nine hours to burn off that one meal! If you pick up the pace and run, it would take about five hours. Or it would take four and a half hours of jumping rope! Great Life‘s Greta Gildemeister joined us in the studio with advice on how to stay trim during the holidays and still enjoy yourself!