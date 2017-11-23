Christmas Light Show Back By Popular Demand

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Now that the Thanksgiving plates have been cleared, for many, it’s time to focus on Christmas. A well-known light show in Sioux Falls is back by popular demand to get you in the holiday spirit.

“Christmas at the Western Mall” held its first show of the season Thursday evening. A snowy, castle-themed show complete with flashing lights and rocking music lit up the faces of many. Joe Noe created the show back in 2006, first as a display outside his house in Crooks.

The show collects money for Make-A-Wish South Dakota. Due to low donations and attendance, Noe had to take the 2016 season off.

“It’s been great bringing it back this year because we’ve had a lot of additional sponsors and things hop on board. Maybe it’s that whole ‘don’t know what you have till it’s gone,’ I don’t know, but when we didn’t have it here last year there was a lot of outcry about needing to bring it back,” Noe explains.

Noe says this year’s show is bigger and better than ever. You can see it for yourself through New Year’s Day. It runs every night from 5:30 to 9:30.