Local Bar Offers Thanksgiving Meal on the House

Local Bar Offers Thanksgiving Meal on the House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Thanksgiving meals are traditionally held around the dining room table, but one Sioux Falls bar kept its doors open in order to be a home away from home.

This is the third year the Grey family has offered a thanksgiving meal on the house at the rush. Co-owners Stephanie and Al Grey say they see a wide range of customers at the bar everyday inspiring them to give back.

“We find that some of our youngers because they have to stay in town to work, and so they aren’t able to go home and be with their families and some of our elderly just don’t have family around anymore to share the holidays with. We felt that it was appropriate to do something here for them,” says Stephanie.

It’s Jill Amdahl’s second year spending thanksgiving here. She appreciates the work owners put in to offer the meal.

“Usually there are people around town that invite me and this year everybody is out of town, so I’m back at the rush, and Al puts on a pretty good meal and it’s very enjoyable,” says Amdahl.

It’s a tradition this local tavern plans to continue. In fact, down the road, they’d even like to offer a Christmas meal as well.

“We just always want to give back and make people feel like they are a part of this small town neighborhood bar in a big city,” says Stephanie.

The pair’s passion for giving back runs deep as they established “Rush for the Causes” a nonprofit to assist those struggling in the area.