Nielson's Coyotes ready for road playoff game

The USD Coyotes hit the road Friday for Saturday’s playoff game in Louisiana against Nicholls State. Bob Nielson’s team has already won some big games on the road this season. And he knows his team will have to bring it’s best to advance in the F-C-S playoffs. 24 teams qualify for the post season and 8 have a first round bye including SDSU and NDSU from the Missouri Valley. USD brings a 7-4 record into the game and hopes to get another win streak started. The Coyotes started the season 6-0.