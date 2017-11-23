Peters heads to Foot Locker Midwest Regional race

Derick Peters heads to Kenosha, WI Friday for Saturday’s Foot Locker Midwest Region cross country race. The top 10 advance to the nationals which has a much smaller field than the Nike National which he has already qualified for the first weekend in December in Oregon. The Nike also involves team competition so there are more runners at that race. Peters finished 2nd in Nike the Heartland Regionals in Sioux Falls. The future Wisconsin Badger really enjoys testing his skills in big-time races like these.