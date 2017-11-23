Pipestone Keeps Improving heading to Friday’s Championship

The Pipestone Arrows take on Caledonia Friday at 1:00 for the Minnesota Class 2-A championship at US Bank Stadium. And what’s made this season extra special for head coach Clay Anderson in how much his still very young team has improved throughout the season. The certainly are peaking after the semi-final win last week also at US Bank Stadium which featured several big plays from the offense. They take an 11-1 record into the title game.