Santa’s Back Up Reindeer Make Pit Stop In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With Christmas just around the corner Santa’s back up reindeer made a pit stop in Sioux Falls today.

Hundreds were able to get a close up look at foxy and snowflake from tip top reindeer ranch. David and Carla Knecht have been raising the furry visitors since the 90’s. One Sioux Falls family say they enjoy taking part in the holiday festivities and that this has become a family tradition.

“We usually will come on Thanksgiving morning to this Lewis. She’s three, so in the last two years we’ve come in the morning and she goes and sees Santa. It’s a fun tradition for us now,” said Shannon Nielsen.

Nielsen says their family eats a later dinner on Thanksgiving, which gives them the opportunity to enjoy a little Christmas cheer.